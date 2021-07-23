Anambra: PDP Mobilises Nigerians over Seized Case File

Chuks Okocha

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called on Nigerians to prevail on Justice O.A Nwabunike of the Anambra State High Court to release the case file as well as copies of his judgment on the Senator Ugochukwu Uba vs PDP and others.

The judge is alleged to have refused to release the case file. Justice Nwabunike was alleged to have taken the case file away to stop the PDP from appealing his ruling against the PDP gubernatorial candidate in the Anambra State November 6 governorship election, Valentine Ozigbo.

The party in a statement issued by the National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, described as vexatious that upon resumption of court activities yesterday after the public holidays, Justice Nwabunike remained adamant in withholding the documents, “all in his desperate bid to frustrate and distract the PDP and its candidate, Valentine Ozigbo, in the Anambra State governorship election.”

The party asserted that “the deviltries of the judge in seizing the documents is aimed at frustrating the notices of appeal filed by the PDP and its candidate against his aberrant judgment, knowing that such black-market judgement cannot stand in appeal.

“Our party, therefore, cautions Justice Nwabunike not to continue to test the will of the generality of the people of Anambra State, whose mandate, being expressed in our candidate, Ozigbo, is being undermined, as such may trigger serious crisis in the state.

“It is indeed indefensible that a court Judge is bent on causing crisis in Anambra State, and we call on Nigerians and the people of the state to hold Justice Nwabunike directly responsible should there be any breakdown of law and order in the state.”

In any case, the PDP said it would not be deterred or distracted by Justice Nwabunike, and an individual, who did not even participate in the primary, as they cannot stop the people of Anambra State

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

