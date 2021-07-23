Advocating for ‘The Impeccable Driver’

Sunday Ehigiator

With an aim of tackling issues associated with driving in Nigeria, Information Technology Expert, and Brand Consultant, Babatunde Ogunsugba has launched a book, ‘The Impeccable Driver’.

In a signed statement by the author, which was recently made available to THISDAY, the book is said to provide practical solutions and techniques to raising exceptional drivers with the right mindset, attitude and work ethics.

According to him, “the Impeccable Driver is a useful resource and tool for every individual who drives and/or who is driven whether in personal or official capacity. This invaluable book is interesting to read, easy to understand and simple to apply.”

Ogunsugba said the book was inspired by his years of experience and knowledge of driving, which spans over two decades.

“I had an early exposure to driving which led to my knowledge of driving. However the experience only started much later based on the practical side of things, thorough training and engagement.

“My experience was anchored on the orientation of doing things right and doing them excellently well. I discovered that I treat my car and other road user’s vehicles in a special way. I saw every car like a living being.

“They had to be nurtured, groomed, cleaned up etc. This created a habit of excellence in me and equally around the things that I do. It was this knowledge that I applied and integrated in the book.”

Ogunsugba said the book was also inspired by the death of professionalism, the poor level of service and performance of drivers, as well as the dissatisfaction of employers by their drivers.

“The profession is witnessing a major crisis in the areas of safety, excellence, competence and skillfulness. All these formed the urge to provide a solution that will serve as an intervention to curb these issues.”

He however expressed optimism, and expects a total shift in the mindset and attitude of all players within the driving profession, especially after reading his book.

“The book speaks to everyone directly and indirectly. It recommends a massive state and citywide campaigns to sensitize commercial bus/transport operators on the expected behavior on the use of the road, offences, as well as compliance/enforcement.

“It emphasised on the need for a well carved out designated bus stops, the need for traffic officers to be deployed to major junctions at early hours and late hours. It addressed traffic light activation, street light installment, and prompt response to toll cars or cars involved in accidents, among others.”

