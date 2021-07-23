Abia APC: I have no candidate, Says Kalu

Ugo Aliogo

The Senate Chief Whip, Mr. Orji Uzor Kalu, has declared that he had no favourite candidate for any position ahead of the party’s ward, local government and state congress in Abia State.

Kalu stated this in a statement that he used to address critical party affairs in his capacity as the Party Leader and Chairman of the All Progressives Congress’ (APC) Caucus, Abia State.

He appealed to the APC members in the state to imbibe the spirit of love, tolerance and sacrifice and work for the party’s unity ahead of 2023

Kalu said: “My candidate is the candidate everyone has chosen. I do not have a personal candidate. I want every member to understand the importance of a strict democratic approach at the congress. We can’t have two ward chairmen or secretaries but one. We wish everybody well in their endeavours to lead our party in different capacities starting from the ward level to the state level.”

He commended party members and leaders for the critical roles they have been playing in deepening the APC in the state, adding that their efforts were the reason the party has been waxing strong in Abia State.

Kalu, who was an ex-governor of Abia State, said: “But we have to do more. Our determination to bring in a new government in Abia and save the state from collapse and shame is why we must imbibe the spirit of love, tolerance and sacrifice and work for the party unity ahead of time.

“The massive increase in our membership strength is very exciting and encouraging. However, we should not allow the influx of new members to inflate our ego. We should expect moles in the party because there are people that came to destroy and not to build. We must not allow them to have their way and that can be done by our collective efforts and unity.”

He urged members ahead of the congress to desist from spreading falsehoods and using propaganda to pitch members against each other.

He remarked that the rumour mongers are mainly those hobnobbing with the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) and sowing discord in the APC.

Kalu said that the APC in Abia State must put its house together to be able to defeat the PDP in the state.

