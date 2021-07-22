Rotary Maryland Gives Succor to Ososa Residents

Rebecca Ejifoma

Monday June 28 this year will remain a remarkable day for residents of Ososa community in Ogun State, who witnessed the unveiling of a fully equipped medical portacabin at the Ososa Primary Healthcare Centre in the state.

This medical intervention project was powered by Rotary Club of Maryland, Lagos in partnership with the Ogun State government, Rotary Club of Kuching Central District 3310, and Rotary Club of Singapore District 3310.

For the young and old in Ososa, this health cabin will prevent maternal and child morbidity and mortality as well as treat and prevent diseases.

The President, Rotary Club of Maryland, Rotarian Obafemi Obadina, expressed: “I’m quite excited because the project is going to touch so many lives possible.”

Apart from donating it, the club also furnished the cabin with the necessary equipment. Obadina emphasised, “It’s going to save a lot of lives, reduce maternal and child death, and it will treat and prevent a lot of diseases.”

The commissioning of the project falls under two areas of focus of Rotary. They include disease prevention and treatment, and also enhance maternal and child health.

“As you are aware, this is a community that has a lot of elderly people. The elderly people need basic healthcare to sustain their health. So they will have access to healthcare from this portacabin we donated.

“We did not just donate the project, it’s in collaboration with the Ogun State government Ministry of Health, who will ensure sustainability and maintenance of the project going forward.

“Before the donation of the project, Rotary Club of Maryland carried out a needs assessment. Consequently, they understood that Ososa women didn’t have access to anti and prenatal services and some of them give birth in their homes. “We all know it’s not ideal,” Obadina frowned.

Following the assessment, the club pledged to bridge the gap to accessing healthcare service, hence, the commissioning of the cabin.

In his reaction, the Gbegande of Ososa-Ijebu, Oba (Dr) Adetoye Alatishe, expressed gratitude to God and the club. “It’s a fantastic project, not just in line with my profession as a medical doctor, but in line with our aspiration and vision for our people.”

Alatishe described Ososa town as formerly laid-back, slippery and majorly agrarian in nature. “Since we came here, we have been having a series of developments not just because our sons and daughters in the diaspora are giving back to the community, but because the government also recognises some of the things we have been doing.

“We are hoping that a number of things like that will continue to come to our community. The next thing we need is a laboratory,” while assuring the club that they would take care of the portacabin. “We will make the best use of it”.

The health portacabin, which is fully equipped to start operations immediately, comprises a consulting room, observation room, kitchenette, bathroom and a toilet. It is meant to support the work of the Ososa PHC, as an outpatient unit.

Others present at the commissioning included the Special Adviser to Ogun State Governor on Health, Dr Tayo Lawal, representing the Commissioner for Health Ogun State, Dr. Tomi Coker; and the Executive Secretary, Ogun State PHC Development Board, Dr. Elijah Ogunsola among others.

