Recommit Yourselves to National Unity, Eze Urges Nigerians

By David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

Oil magnate and philanthropist, Arthur Eze, has urged Muslims and Nigerians in general to recommit themselves to national unity.

Eze in a statement by his media adviser, Mr. Oliver Okpala, said Muslims should use the period of the Eid-el-Kabir celebration to think deeply about the need to shun divisive tendencies.

He stated that Nigeria is better off as a big entity than thinking of disintegration. He also called on all Nigerians to join hands to ensure that the country’s unity was maintained.

The statement reads: “Eze felicitated with Muslims in Nigeria on the occasion of this year’s Eid-el-Kabir, urging them to continue their prayers and support for the President Muhammudu Buhari led administration to overcome the current challenges confronting the nation. He urged Nigerians to use the season to recommit themselves to the ideals of national unity, peaceful coexistence and togetherness.

“He stressed that the cooperate existence of the Nigeria which has received serious bashing in recent times, is a pivot to a great and prosperous nation.”

The philanthropist, who extolled the leadership qualities of President Buhari expressed optimism that “everything threatening our nationhood would bow under God’s intervention”.

The business mogul advised Nigerians of all faiths to shun violence, ethnicity and hate, stressing that it is only a peaceful atmosphere that can ensure development and progress.

According to him, “Nigeria Muslims should use this solemn period of Sallah to present Nigeria’s challenges to Almighty Allah for his intervention for us to overcome insecurity and the economic issues that have continued to affect the whole world due to the Covid 19 pandemic.”

