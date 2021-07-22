‘Matawalle’s Defection is Home Coming’

The former Governor of Zamfara State, Senator Ahmed Yerima, in this interview with Adedayo Akinwale bares his mind on political happenings in his state and in the country

What is your view on the recent defection of the State Governor, Bello Matawalle from the PDP to APC?

It is a good development for us and he is coming back home. He was in the All Peoples Party (APP). He was a founding member of APP. He was also with us in All Nigerian People’s Party (ANPP). It was only when my deputy who succeeded me left the party for People Democratic Party (PDP) that he went along with him and contested for the House of Representatives under the PDP and won the election. So, for me and for him, it is a home coming.

There is issue of leadership of the APC in the state, what is your position on that?

The constitution of APC is very clear, everything under democracy is governed and guided by the constitution of either the party or the country or the Electoral Act. The constitution of APC has stipulated that the President and Commander-in-Chief is the leader of the party at the national level and at state level, all the governors are leaders of their party at that level.

There is insinuation that those who he met upon his joining the APC are not comfortable with the proclamation that he automatically becomes the leader of the party in the state?

Can they change the constitution by their actions or can they just follow the rules and regulations of politicking? It is the constitution of the APC that said the governors are leaders of the party in the states. I was a founding member of APP, I became the first governor in Zamfara state. When my deputy succeeded me, I left the position for him. You cannot do your time and do another person’s time. I’m sure that every member of the party now knows, as declared by the National Chairman of the Caretaker Committee of the APC that he is the leader of the party in the state and the state executive has been dissolved.

What are the chances of the party in the state in 2023?

Zamfara is an APC state. From APP we have never lost an election, not one time. When I won election in 1999, I won again in 2003. My deputy won as governor in 2007. He defected to PDP and we recovered our seat when Abdulaziz Yari became governor in 2011 and 2015. Yari also won election as the governor and in 2019, the party also won, but because of the crisis, the Supreme Court gave it back to the PDP. So, PDP tested power in Zamfara through the defection and through Supreme court action.

What is the update on your presidential aspiration?

I’m in the race, I have already declared my intention and I am mobilising. By the grace of God I am trying to mobilise. Mr. President won the election with a little above 15 million and I assure you, before I even declared officially I would have had 20 million supporters.

The President is from the North-west where you come from…?

Nigerians should know that democracy is democracy. We are not the one that brought democracy, there is nothing in our constitution that talks about moving power from one place to another. Every Nigerian, according to the Nigerian constitution, unless it is amended, has the right to aspire to any political office once he is qualified. So, it is not wrong for anybody to say he is contesting the election, even from Daura. Any person from Daura local government where Mr. President comes from can aspire to be President, Governor or anything in Nigeria. You see, some people are political illiterates or maybe mischief makers. You cannot say this is my turn because it is about election. All of us are going to go for election to elect the person that we think should be president. Our problem in Nigeria is that this issue of citizenship has not been accepted fully in Nigeria.

We still have tribal, ethnic and religious differences which is very wrong. And until and such a time we believe that we are Nigerians, then the issue of Hausa, Fulani, Yoruba, Igbo, Ijaws, will continue to haunt us. But this is not a good talk because they know… even today if APC says we have zone this Presidency to Rivers State, will you force people in Lagos or people in Sokoto to go and vote for the person in Rivers state? No! You can’t. It is not something you are allocating, if it is an allocation, you can say I have allocated this position. Only those people will aspire to be in that position.

The issue of insecurity is a major problem in the country and Zamfara is one of the most ravaged, what do you think is the way out of insecurity in the country?

Challenges are bound to happen over time in all countries. Every time you have this challenge or another challenge, but the ability of leaders to face these challenges and resolve them makes them leaders. I believe that the current government is up and doing. There has been change of baton in the military and I have just also heard that there have been movement of officers, General Officers Commanding (GOCs) and so on. I’m sure with the rejig of the military force something will happen. I’m sure now with the coming of the governor to the APC, all of us will put hands on deck to ensure that we go to the president and seek his support and also offer our advice. Before now, as a member of an opposition party in my state, as an APC member and the government was in PDP, it was very difficult for me to come and say governor you must do this. He will think that we are not even in the same party, but now he knows that I am a stakeholder, I’m looking for his success, for the success of our party and I am also looking at our people. We now have common interests because we are members of APC.

