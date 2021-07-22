Kidoblanko Brings Breath of Fresh Air with Debut EP

Chiamaka Ozulumba

Nigeria’s fast-rising artiste, Kidoblanko, has brought a breath of fresh air to the music industry, as he drops his debut EP, PURPLE the EP, an expression of his journey of sleepless nights.

In his album, Kidoblanko, whose real name is Jason Igho, featured two artistes, Charass and Benjamz.

The EP is a collection of six classic songs. They are: Wake and Bake, Hook on Sunshine among others.

For the tuneful artiste, his special songs in the album – Wake and Bake, and Hook on Sunshine – will massage the souls of listeners when they finally hear it.

Speaking to journalists in an interview session recently, Kidoblanko highlighted that this album means the world to him. “It is a reflection of my journey; a lot of sleepless nights and prayers, because without God, none of this would be possible.”

In the words of the versatile singer, his sounds are banger and spiced with his belief as a man destined for greatness.

“I got the looks and also got good songs and in the show business those are essentials for musicians,” says the singer, as he hopes to keep hitting the right notes for music enthusiasts and his fans, Blanko Nation.

I’m super excited, he chuckled while noting that the world will finally get to feel what has been cooking. He chips in, “Love and light to everyone showing love out there.”

Kidoblanko has done a few songs with ace singers including M.I Abaga, Tekno and was recently featured by Michael Blackson.

