Igboho Arrives Beninoise Court Ahead of Trial

By Sunday Ehigiator

Embattled Yoruba Nation Activist, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho earlier today, arrived at the Court De’appal De Cotonou, ahead of his arraignment by the authorities of Benin Republic for immigration-related offences.

Igboho was declared wanted by the Department of State Services earlier in July after his Ibadan house in Oyo State was raided on July 1, 2021, by the operatives of the secret police.

He was then arrested at Cardinal Bernardin International Airport, Cotonou, Republic of Benin, with his wife on their way to Germany on Monday night.

An inside source had on Wednesday night hinted that Igboho might be charged for passport-related reasons.

The source said, “Igboho may be arraigned for passport-related offences in Benin Republic tomorrow. His Nigerian lawyers are here already. Yoruba leaders in the Benin Republic have been supportive as well.”

It was gathered that some Yoruba living in and around Cotonou on Thursday thronged the court awaiting the commencement of the trial.

They demanded that Igboho should not be returned to Nigeria, saying that he had committed no offence.

