Eid-el-Kabir: Bauchi Gov Charges Traditional Rulers to Combat Crimes

Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Mohammed, has challenged traditional rulers in the state to join hands with security agencies and the state government in combating crimes in the state.The governor specifically charged the Emir of Bauchi, Rilwanu Sulaiman, to ensure that Bauchi, the state capital, is rid of all forms of crime, for peaceful coexistence of the people of the state.

Mohammed, who spoke when the Emir of Bauchi led his emirate council to pay homage to the governor during this year’s Eid-el-Kabir celebration, urged the emir and his council to caution their subjects to shun acts, which he said is detrimental to the peaceful coexistence in the state.

According to him, “I am calling on you as a father in Bauchi State to please lend your voice to everyone in the position of authority so that there will be effective security network for peaceful coexistence in the state.

“All these things (crimes) happening in the state is not pleasing (rape, robbery, indiscipline), and should be corrected for us to live in a safe environment. We thank you and your traditional rulers; imams and pastors for your wise counsel and prayers which have made it possible for us to live in a secure environment in the state. We will continue to ensure that we assist the security agencies in order to live in a safe and secure state.”

He appreciated the Bauchi traditional ruler for his kind words on his achievements since assumption of office, and promised to ensure that the traditional institution is protected and accorded the privileges it deserves.

Mohammed lauded the emir for the visit, saying his administration is not unaware of the hardship faced by the majority of the populace, even as he added that he is doing everything possible to ensure that the citizens of the state are taken care of.

The governor said his government would not prioritise construction of roads or building of hospitals over the welfare of the citizens, “which is why they have paid July salary in advance for the people to enjoy the Sallah celebrations”.

He promised the emir that his government would ensure that farmers in the state are provided with fertilizer for the farming season.

In remarks, the emir appreciated the governor for his giant strides in changing the face of the state.

The monarch said he and his council members were there to pay Sallah homage to the governor.

