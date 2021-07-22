Buhari Felicitates with Raheem Adedoyin at 60

By Deji Elumoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with the Secretary of the International Press Institute (IPI), Alhaji Raheem Adedoyin, as he marks his 60th birthday on July 23, 2021.

The president, in a release Thursday by his media adviser, Femi Adesina, joined members of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE), and Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) to celebrate with the senior journalist, whose antecedents continue to inspire many in the media profession.

He congratulated the former Commissioner for Information in Kwara State on the milestone, preceded by years of hard work and focus that have seen his steady rise in journalism, with contributions to the development of the country, particularly in youth and community development.

President Buhari, while noting Adedoyin’s interest in always projecting the strength of the country and the continent, in representation on the Executive Board of the IPI, commended his sense of patriotism and commitment to nation building.

The president prayed that the almighty God will grant Adedoyin, fondly called Oloriewe, longer life, good health and strength.

