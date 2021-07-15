Three Feared Killed as Cultists Resume Supremacy Battle in Anambra

David-Chyddy Eleke

Three persons have been allegedly killed in Awka, the Anambra State capital, as suspected cult groups resumed supremacy battle in the state.

A source said the victims were killed in Ifite, Awka South Local Government Area, yesterday.

The suspected cult members, who carried out the operation in a tricycle, were said to have shot repeatedly into the air at the popular Aroma junction unchallenged for about 20 minutes before they moved to Ifite and carried out their mission.

The source said: “They headed to their destination where they killed three of their victims.

“During the shooting at Aroma, residents scampered for safety, and after instilling fear in people, they now went for the mission.”

The state Police Public Relations Officer, (PPRO), DSP Ikenga Tochukwu, said the command was in the hunt of the assailants.

He said investigations were on going, adding that no arrest had been made over the matter by the police command.

Cult killings has been occuring in the state since January this year, and over 50 youths have been killed in the state capital in the last six months.

