Stakeholders Harp on Mentorship for Youths

Hammed Shittu

The Technical Adviser to Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara state on Investments, Mr. Kabir Shagaya has advised leaders in both private and public sectors to give necessary mentorship support to youths in order for the young ones to support economic growth.

Shagaya stated this in Ilorin on the sidelines of his inaugural Voices of Leadership (VOT) workshop to mark his 34th birthday.

He said the initiative was birthed to provide a platform for influential young leaders to weigh in on worsening youth crisis, unemployment, lack of direction.

Shagaya believed that, “it is the right place for youths to be inspired by visionary young leaders participating in discourse that broadens their possibilities, the vision to live a life of impact.”

He assured that the summit will hold next year, promising to continue interfacing with the students for the good of the nation.

Also speaking at the event, the Managing Director, Rural Electrification Agency, Engr Ahmed Salihijo noted that managing relationship is vital to effective leadership, charging young people to be united and accessible in power.

The Speaker, Oyo State House of Assembly, Hon. Debo Ogundoyin, said Shagaya inspired him to replicate the summit in Oyo State.

He said such an initiative putting students and top leaders under the same roof for mentorship is commendable.

Meanwhile, the programme also featured a debate session between tertiary institutions in Kwara State, with the Kwara State Polytechnic, Ilorin emerging winner with a cash prize of N500,000.

The University of Ilorin emerged as the first runner up and went away with the sum of N250,000, while the Kwara State University came third and was rewarded with N150,000, and College of Education (COED), Ilorin went away with N100,000.

