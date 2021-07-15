Sanwo-Olu, Others Mourn Lagos APC Treasurer

Segun James

The Treasurer of the Lagos State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Ms. Sumbo Ajose, has died.

Ajose died at the age of 55 years in the United States of America (USA) on Tuesday, July 13, 2021, following an undisclosed ailment.

Reacting to the news, the Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, expressed sadness over her death, which he described as a big loss to her family, friends, associates and the APC.

Sanwo-Olu, in a statement that was issued yesterday by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, described the late state treasurer of the APC as trustworthy, committed, extremely loyal politician and an invaluable asset to Lagos’ APC.

He also expressed his deepest condolences to her immediate family, friends and Lagos APC Caretaker Chairman, Hon. Tunde Balogun over the death of the late Ajose.

He said: “The death of the treasurer of our party, Ms. Sumbo Ajose, is a painful and big loss to me personally, Lagos APC, the deceased family and friends. I am saddened by the passage of this indefatigable, devoted, loyal and committed democrat and team player who played remarkable roles in the success of our party during her lifetime.

“She will be missed by her family, friends and the entire political class, particularly Lagos APC State Executive Committee, chieftains and members of the party across the state.”

The governor prayed that God would grant “the soul of our beloved Sumbo Ajose eternal rest and comfort the immediate and political family of the deceased.”

The State Publicity Secretary of the APC, Mr. Seye Oladejo, also described her death as a big loss to the party.

