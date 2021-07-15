Sanwo-Olu, Abiodun Celebrate Media Moguls, Osoba, Obaigbena

Segun James

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, yesterday joined eminent Nigerians to celebrate the Chairman of THISDAY/ARISE Media Group, Prince Nduka Obaigbena, on the occasion of his 62nd birthday yesterday.

Sanwo-Olu and his Ogun State counterpart, Prince Dapo Abiodun, also congratulated another media mogul and a former Governor of Ogun State, Chief Olusegun Osoba, on his 82nd birthday celebration, which comes up today.

Sanwo-Olu described Obaigbena, a former President of Newspapers Proprietors’ Association of Nigeria (NPAN), as a great manager of human and material resources, considering how he built THISDAY Newspapers and ARISE NEWS Channel from the startup to enviable positions in the media industry.

Sanwo-Olu, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, congratulated the Duke of Owa Kingdom on his remarkable roles and contributions to the growth and development of the media industry in Nigeria.

He said Obaigbena’s efforts in social and political spheres, as well as the economy in Nigeria, had positioned him as one of the most respected journalists, publishers and entrepreneurs in the country with a network of friends and associates that cut across different parts of Africa and the world.

The governor also commended Obaigbena for his visionary and adventurous leadership style and positioning of two major media organisations – THISDAY Newspapers and ARISE NEWS, to provide a strong platform for informing, educating and entertaining Nigerians about various events in the country and the world at large.

He also felicitated with family, friends and associates of Obaigbena, as well as the media industry, especially THISDAY Newspapers and ARISE NEWS on the 62nd birthday of the media mogul.

Sanwo-Olu, in a separate statement by Akosile, also described Osoba as a democrat and a good ambassador of the ruling party, All Progressives Congress (APC).

He commended Osoba for his commitment to public service, describing the renowned journalist and politician as an epitome of honesty, dedication and service, who used his elevated positions for improvement of the people in his spheres of influence.

“Chief Olusegun Osoba is a true democrat and member of the progressive camp, who has been playing active roles in party politics and governance in Nigeria. He was one of the performing governors who delivered dividends of democracy to the populace during the days of Social Democratic Party (SDP) and Alliance for Democracy (AD) in the South-West.

“Aremo Osoba’s selling point is not only in politics but journalism, his chosen profession. He made remarkable contributions to the media industry as a respected journalist and media manager. He used the power of the press to influence positive changes in the country’s social and political landscape as a reporter, editor and managing director in different media organisations,” he said.

Abiodun Celebrates Osoba at 82

Abiodun extolled the virtues of a former governor of the state and frontline leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Olusegun Osoba, describing him as a model in exemplary leadership and service to fatherland.

Abiodun, in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Kunle Somorin, also felicitated with Osoba on the occasion of his 82nd birthday anniversary.

According to him, Osoba is an iconic personality who has etched his name in journalism, politics and governance and would continue to be a reference point for current and successor generations in the country.

The governor saluted Osoba’s patriotic exploits and commitment to a united, prosperous and peaceful Nigeria.

He said: “I once expressed my great reverence and profound appreciation for your uncommon pedigree as a thoroughbred reporter, editor, administrator, astute politician and statesman. I still hold such a notion about you and will forever do.

“In the political firmament of our dear state, and even nationally, Aremo Olusegun Osoba is a towering figure. Although a celebrated journalist, who served as governor from 1992 to 1993 and from 1999 to 2003, our leader has also been instrumental in the emergence of successor governors and many outstanding leaders in the state, including my humble self.

“Therefore, on behalf of the good people of Ogun State, my family, political associates, party stalwarts and faithful, I wish you many happy returns in good health, sound mind and immense joy.”

