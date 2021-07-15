Police Officers Appeal to IG to Revisit 2015 Outstanding Promotion Cases

Seriki Adinoyi

Graduate Inspectors, as well as the rank and file of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) have pleaded with the Inspector General of Police (IG), Mr. Usman Alkali Baba to re-recommend their names to the Police Service Commission (PSC) for upgrade to ASP, adding that they believe that his emergence at the new IG was a blessing to them.

In a press statement issued by the group and signed by Sgt. Abdulmajeed Lukeman, the Police officers lamented that, “Since December 2015, we, the graduate Inspectors Rank and Files passed through screening and examination and we were shortlisted for upgrading to ASP based on educational qualifications via signal CB:7510/DTD/FHQ/ABJ/VOL 7/11 151800/06/2015.

“The examination and the screening were done by the Police authority in conjunction with Police Service Commission in various States and Zonal Commands. After the screening, 50 successful candidates were shortlisted from each state of the federation, including FCT, according to our states of origin and Local Government Areas, which made up to about 1,850.

“All our original confidential files, service register and other sensitive documents have been in the custody of the Department of Training and Development (DTD) Police Force Headquarters, FCT, Abuja unattended to.”

The statement added that the entire Police force was delighted when Alkali-Baba was announced as the new IG, owing to his avowed commitment to transparency, responsiveness, accountability, knowledge, and welfare.

“It was in line with that commitment that we plead with you to re-recommend our list and send it to the Police Service Commission for upgrading to ASP.

“We appeal that you revisit the pending promotion of these intelligent and focused Inspectors, Ranks and File which are not born with silver spoons in their mouth but have strived through hard times to go to school. This will motivate other younger officers to upgrade themselves educationally for the betterment of the Nigerian Police Force”, the statement added.

