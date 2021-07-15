NHIS to Commence Manufacturing of Drugs in Nigeria

Okon Bassey

The National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) has concluded arrangement to commence manufacturing of pharmaceuticals in the country.

The General Manager, Standards and Quality Assistance Department of the NHIS, Dr. Yakubu Agada-Amade, dropped the hint in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital, yesterday.

He said with the commitment of the organisation, the country would be relieved of importation of some drugs, and would boost the economy as well as prevent wastage.

Agada-Amade, who was represented by Dr. Ebere Ukoh of the scheme, said the NHIS branded drugs would guarantee a substantial reduction in the prices of drugs and stop the non-stock syndrome as well as make drugs accessible to all Nigerians.

Speaking on the topic: ‘Quality Management under the NHIS’, Agada-Amade said good health of the people is very important, urging the government to attach more priority to health sector.

According to him, “To achieve Universal Health Care in Nigeria, quality care is critical. All hands must be on deck to ensure that we deliver quality care to all Nigerians.”

The Akwa State Coordinator of NHIS, Mr. Ebiokobo William, lauded the scheme for strong synergy and collaboration with health facilities in the state.

He explained that the scheme has been embarking on sporadic assessment in different facilities to gather first-hand information.

The NHIS, he added, was liaising with the state government to get health insurance pa

