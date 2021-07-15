Membership Registration: APC Asks Committees to Return to Kwara, Ogun, Others

Adedayo Akinwale

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has directed that the registration committees in Kwara, Ogun, Rivers Imo, Adamawa and Cross River States should return to their states of assignments and register all party members who have not registered.

The National Secretary of the Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, Sen. John Akpanudoedehe, in a statement issued yesterday said issues of bias, exclusion and segregation would not be tolerated, under any guise.

He said: “Upon the evaluation of the Report of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Membership Registration and Revalidation Appeal Committee, the Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) hereby directs that the state Registration Committees in Kwara, Ogun, Rivers Imo, Adamawa and Cross River States should return to their states of assignments and register all those who, for varied reasons, may have been excluded from the registration exercise as well as others who have just taken steps to join the fold of the progressives.

“The CECPC requires that the registration committees maintain the highest level of conduct in this renewed mandate. Issues of bias, exclusion and segregation will not be tolerated, under any guise,” the party said.

