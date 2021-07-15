Man Remanded for Allegedly Defiling Daughter in Ekiti

Victor Ogunje

An Ekiti State Magistrate Court in Ado Ekiti has ordered one Musa Nurudeen to be remanded in the Correctional Centre, Ado Ekiti, for allegedly defiling his own daughter.

The 37-year-old man was alleged to have raped his 11-year old daughter.

Handing down the verdict yesterday, Magistrate O.F. Bamidele granted the order as requested by the prosecutor from Ekiti State Ministry of Justice, E.S. Atane.

The Jurist said he agreed with the submission of the prosecutor that the accused person should be detained pending legal advice from the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

According to the magistrate, “I agree with the submission of the prosecutor that the accused person be put in the custody of the correctional centre pending the time the required legal advice will be issued by the DPP.

“I hereby grant this request as legally demanded by the prosecutor.”

According to the charge sheet, Musa was slammed with the offence reasonably suspected to be rape on his 11- year-old biological daughter, who is a JSS 1 student.

He was said to have committed the offence at their residence located in Ado Ekiti magisterial district on May 19, 2021.

The offence was contrary to Section 357 of the Criminal Code Cap. C38 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.

The matter was adjourned to August 11, 2021, for mentioning.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

