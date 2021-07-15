Lagos Police Arrest Additional Suspects Involved in Murder of SuperTV Boss

….Nab 1,320 suspects, recover 110 arms

Chiemelie Ezeobi

The Lagos State Police Command yesterday announced the arrest of additional suspects in connection to the murder of SuperTV boss, Mr. Usifo Ataga.

The state police command has also disclosed that it has established a case of conspiracy in Ataga’s death involving the prime suspect, 21-year-old Chidinma Ojukwu and some other persons.

It also said it arrested 1,320 suspects and recovered 110 arms between May 1 and July 13.

The state Commissioner of Police, CP Hakeem Odumosu, disclosed these during a press briefing and parade of over a thousand suspects at the command headquarters in Ikeja.

Although he didn’t give details on the number of suspects arrested and their connection to the murder, Odumosu said the case was progressing, adding that the police would never compromise on it.

Odumosu said: “We have established a case of conspiracy in the murder and we have arrested more suspects.”

Given the public interest the case has garnered, the CP admonished the public that the prime suspect has her rights guaranteed by the constitution, dismissing insinuations that the police were attempting to give her a soft landing.

Odumosu also disclosed that the police in Lagos State arrested 1,320 suspects and recovered 110 arms between May 1 and July 13.

The CP said that 125 pieces of ammunition of various calibres and eight stolen vehicles were also recovered.

Odumosu, who attributed the arrest to a recent establishment of some tactical units, added that the Command was also able to foil 46 cases of armed robbery within the period.

“Recently, the Command established some tactical units to conform with and tackle the new dimensions of social vices in the state. This paid off.

“Many cases that were recorded have been unravelled, while many suspects arrested have been prosecuted. Isolated cases of robbery in traffic have also been tackled.

“Due to the general appraisal of security in the state and robust intelligence gathering, the Command has embarked on constant raid at flashpoints where miscreants who terrorise innocent people hide

“The idea is to be proactive and take the fight against crimes and criminality to their dens,” he said.

Giving a summary of the arrest, Odumosu said the suspects were raided at various locations across the state and many dangerous weapons, as well as suspected hard drugs, were recovered from them.

“In totality, from the month of May till date, the command arrested 66 suspected armed robbers, 72 suspected cultists and 47 murder suspects.

“The Command, within the period under review, was able to charge 151 suspects to court amongst whom were 15 cultists/armed robbers,” he said.

Odumosu said the July 7 Black Axe confraternity celebration was foiled with the pro-activeness of the Command and 12 cultists were arrested with four different arms recovered.

“The command has strategically harnessed all available means of having adequate and solid security system in Lagos State.

“These include constant engagement of the stakeholders, robust intelligence gathering, multi-agency collaboration and incorporating forensic methods of investigating cases in the command

“I wish to reiterate our determination and commitment to harness all available means of reducing crimes and social vices in Lagos,” he said.

