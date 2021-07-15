Kwara PDP Demands Reversal of Suspension of Lone Lawmaker, Agboola

Hammed Shittu

The Kwara State Chapter of Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP), has demanded the immediate reversal of the suspension of Hon. Jimoh Raheem Agboola, member representing Ilorin South constituency at the Kwara State House of Assembly (KSHA).

It described his suspension as unlawful and an affront to parliamentary ethics under any democratic dispensation.

Hon. Agboola, the lone PDP lawmaker in the KSHA, was suspended on Tuesday during the plenary sitting of the house over alleged abuse of privilege.

The lawmaker has also described his suspension as unconstitutional and uncalled for.

However, the PDP in a statement issued in Ilorin yesterday and signed by the Kwara State Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Hon. Tunde Ashaolu, stated that the suspension of Agboola and two other lawmakers from the house negated the democratic tenets and could not be accepted anywhere in the world where democracy thrived.

The party also said that “the people of Ilorin South Constituency have endured so much injustice from Hon. Yakubu Danladi led KSHA since 2019 and therefore the suspension of Agboola must be reversed without further delay.”

Ashaolu noted that “the Speaker, Danladi, who has subjected the institution of the KSHA to an appendage of Governor Abdulraham Abdulrazaq’s office, lacked the power to suspend fellow house member who rise to protect the interest of his constituency by lending his voice to the deplorable level of infrastructure in the state.”

He pointed out further that this is a trying time for the state as government and governance have been brought to their knees.

Ashaolu cited the abysmal level of insecurities and economic hardship across the state and stated that the KSHA under Yakubu Danladi has failed to live up to its constituition mandate of providing checks and balances to the executive arms of government.

He said: “Hon. Agboola by all standards is not an appointee of government or of Mr. Speaker but was elected by the people of Ilorin South constituency.

“The house should know very well that for any action to be taken against such a man, such action must conform to all constitutional processes after due investigation.

“But the kangaroo pronouncement by Mr. Speaker following a script from just two house members certainly abused all constitutional provisions.”

The party, therefore, called on people of Ilorin South constituency and followers of Hon. Agboola to remain calm and employ all legal means to seek redress.

