Katsina Police Announce Road Closure for Buhari’s Visit

The Katsina Police Command yesterday announced scheduled closure of some highways in the state as parts of security measures for today’s visit of President Muhammadu Buhari to the state.

The affected highways are Dutsinma-Kankara and Dutsinma-Tsaskiya.

Also to be closed are adjoining roads to them.

The closure will be from 1pm to 6pm today.

The command also announced restrictions on the movements of commuters, cyclists and herders during the period.

The President is expected in the state today to inaugurate the Zobe regional water supply project and Tsaskiya road.

The affected roads are within the communities where the two projects to be commissioned are located.

A statement by the command’s spokesman, SP Gambo Isah, in Katsina, read, “The Katsina State Police Command wishes to inform the general public that President Muhammadu Buhari, will arrive Katsina on 15th July, 2021 for the commissioning of Zobe Regional Water Supply Project and newly built Tsaskiya road, Safana Local Government Area of Katsina State.

“In view of the above, the Command wishes to announce the temporary closure of Dutsinma–Kankara road, Dutsinma-Tsaskiya road and other adjoining roads to the venue of the two events on 15th July, 2021 from 13:00hrs – 18:00hrs.

“Members of the public, especially commuters, herders, pedestrians and cyclists are hereby directed to use alternative roads. “

