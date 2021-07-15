Huawei Enters New Agreement

Huawei has announced it has reached a license agreement with a supplier of Volkswagen Group, describing it as a tremendous move.

The agreement includes a license under Huawei’s 4G standard essential patents (SEPs), which covers Volkswagen vehicles equipped with wireless connectivity. The agreement marks Huawei’s largest licensing deal in the automotive industry.

Chief Legal Officer of Huawei, Song Liuping, said: “As an innovative company, we own a leading patent portfolio for wireless technologies, which creates great value for the automotive industry.

“We are pleased that key players from the automotive industry recognize that value. We believe this license will benefit worldwide consumers with our advanced technology.”

Huawei expects more than 30 million vehicles to be licensed under its patents based on existing license agreements.

Over the past 20 years, Huawei has entered into more than 100 patent license agreements with major global companies across Europe, the United States, Japan, and South Korea. Huawei said it would continue to bring digital connectivity to more vehicles globally to establish a fully connected, intelligent world.

