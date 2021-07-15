House Wants FG to Immortalise Author of National Pledge, Adedoyin

Udora Orizu in Abuja

The House of Representatives has mandated its Committee on Special Duties to liaise with the relevant authority of the federal government to immortalise the author of the country’s National Pledge, Professor Felicia Adebola Adedoyin, for her contributions to the advancement of Nigeria.

The resolution followed the adoption of a motion sponsored by Hon. Olajide Olatubosun, at the plenary yesterday.

Olatubosun noted that the National Pledge was written in 1976 by Adedoyin, a late princess from the Iji ruling house of Saki, Oyo State.

He recalled that the work, which contained beautiful and patriotic words, was warmly received across the country, adding that the thoughtful and solemn words of the National Pledge have become an invocation for every Nigerian citizen to serve our fatherland with faithfulness, loyalty and honesty.

The lawmaker said: “The House is aware that following the publication, the then Head of State and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, General Olusegun Obasanjo, made a little modification and introduced the said National Pledge during the formal launch of the Universal Free Primary Education (UPE) and directed that all school children should recite it during morning assembly. Regret that the iconic composer of the National Pledge passed away on Saturday, May 1, 2021, after a brief illness.”

He added that the contribution of the deceased deserved special acknowledgement by immortalising her to keep her memories alive.

