House Okays Seven Bills to Enhance Collaboration of Security Agencies

Udora Orizu

The House of Representatives at the plenary yesterday passed for a second reading seven legislations on security to remove the constitutional impediments restraining the expected collaboration among security agencies.

According to the lawmakers, this was due to the prevailing precarious security challenges bedeviling the country, hence, the bills resulted from the security summit they recently held.

The bills include: the Armed Forces Act (Amendment) Bill, 2021, sponsored by Hon. Babajimi Benson and three others; Police Act (Amendment) Bill, 2021; National Security and Civil Defence Act (Amendment) Bill, 2021; sponsored by Hon. Yusuf Gagdi, ECOWAS Convention on Small Arms and Light Weapons, the Ammunition and Other Related Materials (Ratification and Enforcement) Bill, 2021, sponsored by Hon. Ado Doguwa and Hon. Nkeiruka Onyejeocha; Economic and Financial Crimes Commission Act (Amendment) Bill, 2021, sponsored by Hon. Ibrahim Abdullahi, and the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission Act (Amendment) Bill, 2021, sponsored by Hon Dachung Bagos.

Others are: Bill for an Act to Amend the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps Act, 2003, to Institutionalise Collaboration between the Relevant Security Agencies sponsored by Hon. Henry Nwawuba and Hon. Nasiru Ali Ahmed; bill for an Act to Alter the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended) to Provide for Judicial Review of all Activities of the Nigeria Police Force, was sponsored by Hon. Henry Nwawuba and Hon. Hassan Abubakar Fulata. Also, a bill for an Act to Amend the Administration of Criminal Justice Act, 2015, to Provide for Review of the provisions which do not conform with the spirit of the constitution, and make them more responsive to Criminal Justice Reform; Eliminate the Use of Life-Threatening Gadgets on Suspects by Security Agents according to the international best practices sponsored by Hon. Akin Alabi, Hon. Oberuakpefe Anthony Afe, and Hon. Lynda Chuba Ikpeazu.

In the explanatory memorandum of the Armed Forces Act (Amendment) Bill, the proposed legislation among others seeks to foster collaboration and intelligence sharing between the Armed Forces and other security agencies in joint operations.

It also seeks to promote intelligence sharing among the Nigerian Army, Nigerian Navy and Air Force in joint operations.

The bill further provided specifically for the role of the Nigerian Navy in joint operations with the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), and Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA).

