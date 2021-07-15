House Investigates Alleged Lopsided Recruitment by Nigerian Navy

Udora Orizu

The House of Representatives at the plenary yesterday mandated its committee on Navy to investigate the alleged violation of Federal Character Principle by the Nigerian Navy in the 2021/2022 supplementary recruitment process of 44 candidates and recommend appropriate measures to avoid similar constitutional violations in all future government recruitment.

The House also directed the Nigerian Navy to suspend forthwith the forthcoming pre-screening exercise for the shortlisted candidates with a view to strengthening the Federal Character law as well as to ensure better and more vigorous enforcement and implementation.

It further demanded the details of all recruitment from 2014 to date showing the geographical spread.

The resolutions were sequel to the adoption of a motion of urgent public Importance, sponsored by Hon. Ben Rollands Igbakpa (PDP Delta).

Moving the motion, Igbakpa noted that the Nigerian Navy shortlisted 44 candidates for the recruitment exercise and have scheduled a pre-screening exercise for the candidates before their full induction into the Nigeria Naval Service.

He said he was informed that all the successful candidates that are to report for training in 2 Batches at the Navy Basic Training School Onne, Port Harcourt, Rivers State are all from a particular part of the country which negates the Federal Character principle of all-inclusiveness, equity and fair play.

He said the House is aware that the underlying purpose of the Principle in a multi-ethnic society as Nigeria, is to ensure equal participation of the various ethnic extractions in the governance of the country and also aimed at preventing the domination by one or some ethnic groups in the affairs of the country.

He claimed that since the recruitment list of the 44 candidates became public knowledge, it has created a lot of tension, apprehension and discourse within the young and old from the deprived section.

The lawmaker added that adequate observance and implementation of the Federal Character Principle will in no small measure allay fears of domination and denial by the ethnic minorities, and invariably foster national unity.

Adopting the motion, the House gave the Committee 12 weeks to carry out the assignment and report back for further legislative action.

