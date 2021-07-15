Gunmen Abduct Traditional Ruler, Two Pharmacists, Pastor in Kogi

Ibrahim Oyewale

A traditional ruler in Kogi State, the Adogu of Eganyi, Alhaji Mohammed Adembe, was on Tuesday evening kidnapped by gunmen on the Okene- Adogo road.

Also, two pharmacists were kidnapped at different locations in Okene and Kabba, respectively, while a pastor and his wife were abducted in Koton Karfe in Kogi Local Government Area of the state.

The abduction of the royal father, which was one out of many in recent time, occurred barely three days after the kidnap of the pharmacist.

The abducted pharmacist, AbdulAzeez Obajimoh, is the managing director of AZECO Pharmaceutical Company at Ozuwaya in Okene and another one in Kabba.

THISDAY investigation revealed that the abduction of Obajimoh resulted in gunshots that killed one Habeeb Anda and injured two others before the kidnappers escaped.

A source, who spoke to journalists on phone, said the royal father was alone in his car in Okene town around 4p.m. on his way to Eganyi community, when he was abducted.

He, however, stated that the kidnappers yesterday called the family of the monarch and demanded a ransom of N30 million for his freedom.

In the same vein, the owner of Lifted Pharmacy in Kabba, Mr. Ganiyu Moses Osimata, was said to be riding in his car back home when the kidnappers accosted abducted him.

Sources hinted that when he got to the gate of his house waiting for the gate to be opened, one of abductors entered his car with gun and directed him to turn back and move to where the kidnappers had parked their own car.

It was learnt that Osimata was pushed out of his vehicle and dragged into the abductors’ waiting car.

The abductors were yet to call his family members to demand ransom as at the time of filing this report.

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Mr. William Ayah, who confirmed the abduction of the monarch, said the state police command had deployed special squad to trail the abductors.

He called on the public to assist the police with useful information to enable security agents rescue the royal father unhurt.

