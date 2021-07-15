Four States to Participate in Tech Digital Awards

Nosa Alekhuogie

Akwa Ibom, Kano, Lagos and Kogi States have emerged frontrunners in the battle for the prestigious Titans of Tech Digital Government of the Year Award. The award ceremony is scheduled for next week in Lagos.

Managing Consultant, TechTV, organisers of Titans of Tech Hall of Fame Awards, Mr. Don Pedro Aganbi, revealed that the states have been notified of their nomination.

Aganbi explained that the Titans of Tech Awards was designed to celebrate Hi-Tech revolutionaries, icons, organisations and institutions that are behind the technological wind of change that has engulfed Nigeria. State governments, he argued, are among the biggest investors and users of ICT solutions and deserve recognition for the efforts to improve government business, boost transparency and increase citizens access to government services.

In addition to the state governments, other keenly contested award categories include Most Outstanding IoT Provider of the Year, Telecom Infrastructure Company of the Year, Most Innovative Fiber Optics Provider of the Year, Outstanding Business Communication Platform Provider of the Year Award, Enterprise Solutions Provider of the Year, Most Innovative Cloud Storage Provider of the Year, Outstanding Digital Identity Management Company of the Year, Most Innovative Internet Service Provider of the Year, and Outstanding eCommerce Company of the Year among others .

He also highlighted the list of criteria the Judges would use to evaluate nominees to determine the winners for each category of the keenly contested awards.

Aganbi revealed that “the key criteria include the value of the service or technology in solving recognised technology problems, meeting network requirements, optimising service and performance, and/or enhancing customer service, overall quality of innovation and contribution to ICT advancement, originality and vision, potential contribution towards positive industry growth and service, market success/acceptance and contribution to end-user quality-of-experience and service efficiency.”

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

