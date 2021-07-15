Ex-banker Needs N2m for Kidney Transplant

Sunday Ehigiator

A 42-year-old former banker and father of four, John Onyeka Onwurah, is currently down with kidney failure and is in dire need of N2 million to complete the N10 million charged for his medical bills.

Onwurah fell sick in 2017, and was diagnosed to be suffering from failure kidney. He immediately commenced treatment to remedy the situation but unfortunately, in December 2020, was told that it has progressed to its end stage and needs to do an urgent kidney transplant in order to live a good and healthy life once again.

The estimated cost for the kidney transplant in Nigeria is about N10 million, but he has been able to raise N8 million, and would need an additional N2 million to make up the cost of the surgery.

Onwurah is currently receiving treatment at the Zenith Medical and Kidney Centre, Abuja, and can be reached on 08188187700.

His account details are: John Onyeka Onwurah, Fidelity Bank, 6239060359.

