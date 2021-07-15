Drama as Another PDP House Member Defects to APC

Udora Orizu

A slight drama played out yesterday during plenary at the House of Representatives following the announcement by the Speaker, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, that Hon. Kabiru Ahmadu from Zamfara State has decided to defect from the the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The lawmaker in his letter of defection hinged his decision to leave the party on crisis within the PDP in Zamfara State, amidst protest by the minority leadership of the House.

Reacting to the defection, the House Minority Leader, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu, said there was no crisis in Zamfara State PDP, vowing that the party will challenge the legality of the defection in court.

According to him, “Mr. Speaker, there is no crisis in the PDP in Zamfara State. Section 68 of the Constitution and the House rules require that any member who defects to another party should lose his job. But we are challenging this in court, and I do hope that when the court rules on it, you will accept the decision of the court.”

Corroborating Elumelu’s statement, the Deputy Minority Leader, Hon. Toby Okechukwu, raising a point of order, accused Gbajabiamila of constantly breaching the constitution with his acceptance of defectors into the APC.

He said, “We observe with dismay the continued disobedience of our constitution by the Speaker who continues to ignore the provisions of the constitution.”

Interjecting, the Speaker chided Okechukwu for the language he used, urging him to take a seat as he overruled his point of order.

The House Leader, Hon. Ado Doguwa, also raised a point of order, saying the language Okechukwu used to address the Speaker is inciting, unacceptable, and hence should apologise.

Gbajabiamila, however, took exception to the language used by the Deputy Minority Leader, saying he’s not court that has the duty to interpret the constitution.

“When you are given the privilege to move a point of order, you go straight to the point of order. You do not have the right to address the Chair in any language you choose. I am not here to interpret the constitution. That is for the court to do. My duty here is to preside over this House and make announcements where necessary. It is not my duty to decide whether there is a crisis in any party or not. That is for the courts to do. So, you are ruled out of order,” he said

