President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday inaugurated five new permanent secretaries at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Those inaugurated are Ibrahim Yusuf (Katsina), Olusesan Adebiyi (Ekiti), Maryanne Onwudiwe (Enugu), Marcus Ogunbiyi (Lagos), and Ibrahim Abubakar Kana (Nasarawa).

The permanent secretaries were sworn in shortly before the commencement of the weekly meeting of the Federal Executive Council.

