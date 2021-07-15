Bauchi Businessman Killed in Botched Kidnap Attempt

Bandits have shot dead a 40-year-old businessman, Mr. Tasiu Tilde, after he resisted the attempt to kidnap him in Tilden Fulani area of Bauchi State.

The deceased, popularly called Mai Kemis, was in his pharmacy when gunmen attacked him on Tuesday evening.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Bauchi State Police Command, Ahmed Wakil, confirmed the incident yesterday.

Wakil, a Superintendent of Police, said that the incident happened in the evening of Tuesday when the gunmen, whose mission was to kidnap, stormed the village shooting indiscriminately to scare people away.

“Some yet-to-be-identified gunmen stormed Tilden Fulani in Toro LGA on Tuesday. Their main mission was to kidnap their target, one Tasiu Abdulkareem Tilde, who was operating his business in the area.

According to him, they tried to take their victim away but he resisted and in the process, they shot him in the chest several times as the gunmen escaped from the scene of the incident

“A good Samaritan put a distress call through to our patrol team in the area, they immediately mobilised to the scene of the incident, but before they got there, the suspected kidnappers had fled, leaving their victim in pool of his blood.

“The patrol team immediately evacuated him to the nearest Toro General Hospital where, on arrival, a medical doctor on duty certified him dead.

“Investigation is ongoing to apprehend the suspects,” he said.

The Police spokesman called on people in the area to continue to cooperate with the Police and other security agencies in order to secure the area and apprehend the criminals operating there.

He further appealed to the people to immediately report to the nearest Police station or any point of the multi-security task force operating in the area any person with gunshot wounds for immediate action.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

