ASUP Slams FG over Alleged Appointment of Five Unqualified Rectors

Adibe Emenyonu

The Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP) yesterday criticised the federal government over the alleged appointment of five unqualified rectors in the newly established six federal polytechnics in the country.

The National President of ASUP, Mr. Anderson Ezeibe, stated this at the 100th National Executive Council (NEC) meeting of the association held at the Federal Polytechnic, Auchi, Edo State.

He noted that the appointment of the five unqualified rectors in the newly established polytechnics was against the Polytechnic Act of 2019.

According to him, to be qualified for rectorship position, such person must be a Chief Lecturer with at least a minimum of five years in any of the polytechnics.

He said: “Recently, the federal government announced the existence of six new federal polytechnics, one in Cross River, Oyo, Plateau, Benue and Borno States.

“And in the federal polytechnics Amendment Act 2019, the qualification to the appointment of a rector in any of the polytechnics in Nigeria, entails the person to be a Chief Lecturer and must have not less than five years’ experience in any Nigeria polytechnics.

“Unfortunately, five out of the six rectors who were appointed into these newly established polytechnics are neither chief lecturers nor are they from any of these polytechnics in Nigeria.”

Ezeibe declared: “What it means is that they have falling short of the qualifications required to be in that office.”

The ASUP boss disclosed that the union had already approached the court over the matter to seek redress in the appointment matter.

The ASUP national president also called on the Edo State Government to pay five-month salary arrears owed the workers of the Edo State Polytechnic, Usen.

The Edo State Deputy Governor, Philips Shaibu, who was represented by the Deputy Chief of Staff, Mr. Jimoh Ijegbai, said the state government was aware of the lingering labour issues at the Edo State Polytechnic, Usen, saying but adequate steps were being taken to address it.

Earlier, the Rector of the Federal Polytechnic, Auchi, Mustapha Zubair, lamented the poor rating of the polytechnics in Nigeria, saying the Polytechnic Act has criteria specific for polytechnic which the managers in the sector strive to accomplish.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

