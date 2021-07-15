APC Youths Commend Buni for Saving Party from Collapse

Ibrahim Shuaibu

The APC Youth Coalition for Good Governance (APC-YCGG), has commended the Chairman Caretaker Committee of All Progressives Congress, (APC), Mr. Maimala Buni, for the proactive actions that stabilised the party at a time it was heading to collapse.

The group also commended Buni, who is the Governor of Yobe State, for his efforts to reconcile aggrieved members of the ruling party.

Addressing journalists in Kano on Wednesday, the Leader of the APC-YCGG, Mr. Bello Gambo Gude, said that Buni deserved commendation from every loyal member of the APC for wooing the governors of Zamfara, Cross Rivers and Ebonyi States to decamp to the party from the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP).

Gude said: “It is apparent that Governor Maimala Buni has done tremendously well in saving our great party from collapse.

“The governor has moved every nook and cranny to ensure the party has been out in one house. He deserves our commendation for the reconciliation effort among the aggrieved members of the party.

“He also deserves commendation for wooing Zamfara, Cross River and Ebonyi State’s governors who recently decamped to the APC. This is commendable,”

The APC youth coalition also asked those who sued the party to immediately withdraw the case for the progress of the party.

The youth, however, condemned the former Governor of Zamfara State, Abdul’aziz Yari and Senator Marafa for their inability to unite the party in the 2019 election in Zamfara.

The group also restated their support to President Muhammadu Buhari to revive the economy and infrastructures in the country.

The coalition supported the rescheduling of the APC convention, which would pave the way for and the extension of Gumi’s tenure as party Chairman of Zamfara State.

