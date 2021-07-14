Super TV Boss: Stop Chidinma from Granting Interviews, House Warns Police

Adedayo Akinwale

The House of Representatives has called on the Nigerian Police Force to conduct a proper investigation into the murder of the Chief Executive Officer of Super TV, Mr. Usifo Ataga, and to stop the prime suspect of his murder, Miss Chidinma Ojukwu, from granting interviews on the matter which is under investigation.

The resolution of the House was sequel to the adoption of a motion of urgent national importance moved at the plenary yesterday by Hon. Tolu Akande-Sadipe.

Akande-Sadipe noted that Chidinma, a 300-level Mass Communication student of the University of Lagos, was arrested on Wednesday, June 23, 2021, over the murder of Ataga in a service apartment in the Lekki area of Lagos State.

The lawmaker said that Chidinma has been paraded and subjected to media trials following interviews she granted to various news platforms, including the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA), on the matter, that caused the internet and news media to be agog with the discussion and dissecting the matter.

She pointed out that the law of Nigeria does not allow for social media trials and matters that are subjudice should not be discussed by the media.

Akande-Sadipe said: “So long as Ms. Ojukwu has not been proven guilty by a court of competent jurisdiction, she is not to be labeled a criminal, or paraded about to conduct series of interviews on a case currently under investigation.”

She tasked the police to conduct a proper investigation and allow the court to consider the matter and make an informed judgment.

The House, therefore, resolved to “call on the Nigerian Police Force to conduct a proper investigation into the matter and refrain from parading Ms. Chidinma around to grant interviews on the matter under investigation.”

