Preparing for Contemporary Dynamic Battle Space

Chiemelie Ezeobi reports that the Nigerian Navy Special Boat Services recently collaborated with the United States Army Special Forces in a five-week joint combined exchange training geared towards a broad range of land-based skills and tactics targeted at preparing and equipping them with all the skills for today’s dynamic battle space

Navy Seals are trained to be able to operate in all environments, sea, and air and land, even though they are part of the naval force. For the Nigerian Navy (NN), its navy seals are special forces known as the Special Boat Services (SBS), and they are trained to carry out the most delicate of operations. The SBS although predominantly focused on littoral and riverine operations, are not restricted to carrying out other covert operations.

For them, they are trained for unconventional warfare and combat situations on air, land and sea as they perform secret missions that are carried out behind enemy lines, conduct counter terrorism operations, participate in direct warfare, and capture or eliminate enemy targets.

Joint Training

In a bid to build on the expertise of the Nigerian Navy Special Boat Services (NNSBS), they recently held a joint training with the U.S. Army Special Forces. It was gathered that the 25 officers of the NNSBS completed the five-week Joint Combined Exchange Training (JCET) alongside the team of U.S. Army Special Forces.

It was further gathered that the exercise was part of a series of U.S. engagements with the Nigerian military that provide opportunities for both elite units to work together, learn from each other, and strengthen relationships.

Throughout the JCET, the American military trainers and the Nigerian Navy​ special operations forces trained together on a broad range of land-based skills and tactics, such as countering improvised explosive devises (IEDs).

Objectives

In his speech at the closing ceremony, SBS Commander, Commodore Noel Madugu, said the JCET commenced on May 31, 2021 and was conducted by a team from the United States Army Special Forces. He said: “the aim of the training is to improve and equip operatives of the Nigerian Navy Special Boat Service with the relevant skills and capacity in carrying out modern contemporary operations.”

Module

According to Madugu, the training started with two weeks at the Department of States Security Academy Range where the marksmanship skills of the men were improved. Also, the operatives were trained to build up their skills in various aspects such as Close Quarter Combat (CQC), Fighting In Built Up Areas (FIBUA), Counter Improvised explosive methods (C-IEDs), Amphibious Raids, Ambush Drills etc.

Address to Graduands

Addressing the graduands, the Commander said: “Today, you have successfully completed the training. You have proved your mettle and demonstrated that you do have the mental tenacity and physical toughness consistent with the role you are trained to perform.

“In the course of your training, you have conducted series of exercises, performed countless hours of high intensity work outs

and in the midst of it all, you have sacrificed your time to get to where you are today. Every component of this training module was carefully drawn to build the operative you are today as part of the special boat service.

“In the words of Colin Powell, he said and I quote ‘there are no secrets to success, it is the result of preparation, hard work and learning from failure’. This adage clearly highlights the importance of preparation before combat, and the consequences of poor preparation. The training you have acquired for the past six weeks

is targeted at preparing and equipping you with all the skills for today’s dynamic battle space and to

counter any threat you are likely to confront at some stage in your career.

“Nevertheless, I am confident that you will rise to the occasion when the need arises. My confidence bears its origin from my knowledge of the caliber of the United States Army Special Force instructors that taught over your training from the beginning to this very moment. They were with you through thick and thin. None of you would be what you are today without their dedication and hard work. Take a moment of reflection and you will come to the realisation of the fact that you have just accomplished something extra ordinary.”

US Government’s Holistic Support

Also delivering remarks during the JCET closing ceremony in Lagos, acting U.S. Consulate Political and Economic Chief Merrica Heaton, noted that the U.S. government works closely with all the services of the Nigerian military to provide technical assistance, equipment, and professional exchange and training opportunities.

According to her, the JCET is part of a close and continuous military partnership between the United States and Nigeria spanning decades to strengthen defence ties and promote regional security.

“The United States Mission to Nigeria is a steadfast partner — helping combat maritime crime in the Gulf of Guinea, counter violent extremists in the North-east, and enforce the rule of law throughout the region,” Heaton said.

According to the US government, the magnitude of this summer’s engagements demonstrate the strategic importance of the United States-Nigeria bilateral relationship: the U.S. is delivering A-29 SUPER TUCANOs as part of the largest defence sale to an African country; the United States Navy, Coast Guard, and Marine Corps are scheduled for extensive programs in Nigeria beyond pre-COVID levels. These engagements build on a longstanding security partnership, particularly in the Gulf of Guinea.

They further noted that already, Nigeria participates in multiple bilateral and multilateral military exercises with the United States, including African Lion, Flintlock, and Obangame Express, adding that the U.S. and Nigeria cooperate on maritime security, military professionalisation including human rights, counterterrorism efforts against Boko Haram and ISIS-West Africa, defence trade, and strengthening governance.

