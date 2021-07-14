Police Arrest 16 Suspected Cultists in Niger

Laleye Dipo

The police have arrested 16 suspected cultists that included seven students of the Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida University, Lapai, Niger State.

The suspects also included seven graduates of the institution and two other persons.

They were arrested on July 7, 2021, at the Gwaranyo Lodge in the low cost area of Lapai town for allegedly being members of the Black Axe.

The Niger State Police Command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Wasiu Abiodun, disclosed yesterday in a statement he made available to newsmen in Minna that the suspects were apprehended during their annual anniversary.

Abiodun listed items recovered from them to include one small axe, an army trouser, one army face cap, one pot that was stuffed with dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp and a jerrican containing concoction suspected to have been mixed with illicit drugs.

Other items recovered from the suspects were two bottles of castello alcoholic drink and 1MP3 radio player.

He said that the suspects would be arraigned in court as soon as investigation into the case has been completed and advised parents and guardians to always monitor the activities of their wards to avoid peer group influence and unlawful association.

