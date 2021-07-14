MGHS Gets Cash Donation from Old Girls

Sunday Ehigiator

In commemoration of their 40th anniversary of leaving school, members of the 1981 set of Methodist Girls High School (MGHS), Old Girls Association have presented an undisclosed cheque to their Alma mater, for the purchase of interactive boards and equipment for the science laboratories.

They made the donation on Monday, July 12, during a visit to the school, in preparation for their 40 years school leaving anniversary.

Members present during the donation include, President of Methodist Girls High School Old Girls Association 1981 set Mrs. Aderonke Omorodion, the Vice-President, Mrs. Feyisara Osinupebi, among others.

Speaking with THISDAY after the donation, Mrs. Omorodion expressed satisfaction with the state they met the school in, 40 years after their last visit.

“We are very happy about this because it’s like a learning aid that will help the girls excel more. This school has always been known for excellence.”

She said with the equipment to the labs, learning would be made easier for the students.

“We wish the girls all the best and admonish them to remain dedicated and hard working.”

In her acceptance remarks, the school’s Principal, Dame Adenike Idowu lauded the efforts of the old girls, and showered prayers on them. “I thank God for these lovely set of students who thought of giving back such a tech thing at this particular point in time, which is the most needed thing for now.

“I just pray that the girls are able to make the best use of it, and give the school more enhanced branding. So they will know it’s a topnotch school and not just anyhow school,” she said.

