Matawalle’s Defection Has Strengthened Leadership Recruitment in APC, Say Gov

Adedayo Akinwale

The Progressive Governors Forum (PGF), the platform of governors elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has said that the recent defection of the Governor of Zamfara State, Hon. Bello Matawalle, has strengthened the process of membership and leadership recruitment at all levels.

The Chairman of the PGF and the Governor of Kebbi State, Mr. Atiku Bagudu, in a statement that was issued yesterday said more than any other time, members of the APC National Caretaker Extraordinary/Convention Planning Committee under the leadership of Mai Mala Buni has continued to raise the standards of political mobilisation in the country.

Bagudu said that at a time when politics is almost equated to warfare, the committee has been able to skillfully demonstrate that winning the minds of citizens is all about negotiations and agreements.

He stated: “The decision of Hon. Matawalle to join the APC is yet again an affirmation of our party’s capacity to mobilise all patriotic citizens to join the APC, consistent with the vision of our founding fathers to ensure that the APC is a platform that unites all Nigerians.

“The coming of Hon. Matawalle to the APC strengthens the process of membership and leadership recruitment at all levels.”

Bagudu commended Matawalle for taking the courageous decision of leaving the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) to join APC, stressing that his defection demonstrated his principles, commitment and conviction to the development of Nigeria.

He added that the ruling the APC is indeed the party that would provide Matawalle and his people, and indeed all Nigerians, the viable platform for political aspirations and negotiations.

Bagudu added: “Together with Hon. Matawalle and all our leaders in the APC, our party’s capacity to serve the collective interests of all Nigerians through effective representation will be strengthened and reinforced.”

He assured that the APC’s governors would continue to mobilise and welcome all those who have a shared vision of supporting President Muhammadu Buhari and the party’s agenda to consolidate the progress made and further unify fellow patriots across the country.

