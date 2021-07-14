Lawan: We won’t Tamper with Report of Electoral Act Amendment Bill

By Deji Elumoye and Juliet Akoje

The President of the Senate, Dr Ahmad Lawan, has given an assurance that the leadership of the National Assembly will not tamper with the report of the Electoral Act Amendment Bill.

Lawan, who spoke at plenary Tuesday after the report of the Bill was laid before the upper chamber by the Chairman of the Senate Committee on INEC, Senator Kabiru Gaya, described those accusing the National Assembly leadership of planning to tinker with the report as being mischievous and rabble rousers.

According to him, “This is the first time the report is laid here and this is the report of the committee. This is the decision of the Committee on INEC and therefore, whatever would be discussed or considered about the bill will be on the basis of what has been presented to the committee here.”

Details later…

