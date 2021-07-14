Kwara Assembly Suspends Lone PDP Lawmaker, Agboola

Hammed Shittu

The Kwara State House of Assembly yesterday suspended the member representing Ilorin South constituency, Hon. Jimoh Raheem Agboola, for alleged contempt and abuse of privilege.

Agboola, the only Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) lawmaker in the state House of Assembly, was asked to stay off the Assembly pending the investigation of his alleged abuse of privilege by the Assembly.

When contacted, the PDP lawmaker said his suspension from the Assembly would not withstand the test of time.

According to him, “My suspension from the state Assembly is dead on arrival, and I would address the issue soon so as to put the record straight.”

However, at the House of Assembly plenary yesterday, the Assembly Leader, Hon. Abubakar Mogaji Olawoyin, moved a motion without notice on the suspension of the lawmaker.

Olawoyin, while leading the debate on the motion, said: “The Assembly is an institution and not an individual, and as such must be respected.”

The Assembly Leader accused Agboola of making a despicable comment about the state legislature calling on the masses to stage a protest against the state government and the House of Assembly through a radio programme.

He regarded such act at this period of insecurity as unsafe and could lead to chaos.

He described how Agboola allegedly disrespected the Assembly as already trending on social media, and urged the Speaker to investigate the matter.

A lawmaker, representing Isin state constituency, Hon. Olumide Awolola Ayokunle, in his remark, said derogatory languages against the Assembly should not be condoned, especially when such language is found to be false.

Meanwhile, the Speaker, Hon Yakubu Salihu Danladi, assured the Assembly of adequate investigation, and directed the Assembly Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Judiciary to conduct an investigation on the matter and report its finding to the Assembly as soon as possible.

He also directed Agboola to desist from attending plenary pending the conclusion of the investigation.

