Isa Emerges New Chairman of IPPG

Peter Uzoho

The Governance Council of the Independent Petroleum Producers Group (IPPG) has ratified the appointment of Mr. Abdulrazaq Isa as the new IPPG Chairman effective from July 1, 2021.

Isa, took over from Mr. Ademola Adeyemi-Bero, who was the pioneer Chairman of the Group from July 2015, having served two terms.

The first leadership transition and hand-over event, since the establishment of the IPPG, was held in Lagos, recently, with members of the IPPG Board of Trustees and Governance Council in attendance

The outgoing Chairman of IPPG, Adeyemi-Bero, in a statement, used the occasion to express his sincere appreciation to IPPG members for the confidence reposed in him and their support throughout his tenure as chairman of the group.

“A healthy and vibrant oil and gas sector remains critical for the development of Nigeria and progressive indigenous producers are best placed to ensure greater linkages between the upstream oil and gas industry and the wider Nigerian Economy’’, Adeyemi-Bero said.

The new Chairman, Isa, while thanking his predecessor for putting in an excellent shift during his tenure as IPPG Chairman, promised to take IPPG to greater heights and solicited the support of members to ensure IPPG remains at the forefront of developing the Nigerian petroleum industry.

He also noted that due to changing industry dynamics and key industry reforms, it was imperative for IPPG to remain well positioned in order to contribute to the growth and development of the Nigerian petroleum industry by playing a leading role in meeting the cardinal priorities of the administration’s agenda for industry.

“IPPG remains committed to working collaboratively with all stakeholders in nurturing a petroleum industry that can take its rightful place in the global space’’, Isa, said.

A member of the IPPG Board of Trustees, Dr. Layi Fatona, thanked the outgoing chairman, noting that under his tenure, IPPG achieved many significant achievements due to his hardwork and commitment to the growth and development of the Nigerian petroleum sector.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

