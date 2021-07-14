IG Exempts Cars with Factory-fitted Tinted Glass from Ban

Chiemelie Ezeobi

The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, has said the ban placed on the issuance of permits for tinted glass was not directed at factory-fitted cars.

The IG had earlier in June announced the immediate suspension of tinted glass permits and issuance of SPY number plates in the country.

The police chief, who made the clarification during a brief virtual media chat with some select journalists, noted that the decision was taken to stop the abuses associated with the use of tinted glass and SPY number plates.

He acknowledged the complaint that his men were taking advantage of the directive on the tinted glass permits to harass innocent car owners with factory-fitted tinted glass, promising that efforts were ongoing to address the perceived excesses.

“We understand that there are usually issues with policies and their implementation. The directive on tinted glass is not about the factory-fitted ones but those that are artificially made to cover the whole screens.

“If you look at the factory-fitted tinted glass you can still see through them and if there is any need for the driver to open the doors the security officers would know. But those that are not factory-fitted are completely covered so that no one knows who or what they carry. Those are the ones the ban is targeted at.”

Baba added that the police would collaborate with the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) to firm up an arrangement aimed at observing all necessary regulations before such permits are issued.

On the issue of instituting a central database for crime and criminals, he said efforts are in top gear to achieve that, as well as acquiring more tools for his men to work with.

Speaking on the incessant attack on police formations, especially in the South-eastern part of the country, he said concerted and intelligence-driven efforts of his team had drastically reduced such criminal activities.

“When last did you hear of such attacks on our formations? It is part of what we did and I can assure you that we are working hard to defeat insecurity in the country. But on the question concerning our strategy, you know quite well that I wouldn’t divulge such here,” he added.

Emphasising on the collaboration with other security agencies and the traditional institutions, including the monarchs and community-based groups, he opined that it was all targeted at a better secure nation.

