House Rejects FG’s Plan to Allow Fire Service Men Carry Arms

Udora Orizu

The House of Representatives has rejected the plan by the federal government to allow Federal Fire Service (FFS) personnel to carry arms.

The House also said yesterday that security agencies should be deployed to accompany firefighters when on duty.

The rejection followed the adoption of a motion at the plenary that was sponsored by Hon. Thomas Ereyitomi.

Ereyitomi said while moving the motion that it would not be logical to allow a civil outfit like the FFS to bear firearms, which it does not require to carry out its duties.

He made reference to the announcement by the federal government to present before the National Assembly a bill to repeal the Fire Service Act and grant firefighters the power to bear arms while carrying out their duties and responding to emergencies.

The federal lawmaker claimed that the announcement has caused anxiety to the public due to reckless use of firearms by those who have been licensed to use same by their position as security agents that resulted in deaths or grave injuries to citizens.

He opined that some mob attack on firefighters were usually due to frustration on the part of victims when firefighters arrive late and ill-prepared to avert the emergencies.

He expressed concerns that arming the Federal Fire Service would add to the growing concerns about the reckless use of arms by security agencies.

Adopting the motion, the House urged the government to increase the budgetary allocation of the FFS to ensure that adequate infrastructure is put in place for efficient service delivery.

It also urged the police and the Nigerian Security and Civil Defense Corps to assign officers to the FFS to accompany firefighters on emergency duties.

It further mandated the Committee on Interior to liaise with the Committee on Appropriations to ensure adequate allocation to FFS in the 2022 Budget and ensure proper oversight.

