House Okays Bill Seeking Stiffer Penalties for Possession of Unlicenced Firearms

Udora Orizu

The House of Representatives at the plenary yesterday passed for second reading a bill seeking to provide stiffer penalties on possession of unlicensed firearms.

The bill also sought to introduce regulations that would reform the existing provisions of the law for more effective regulation of manufacturing and possession of firearms.

The proposed legislation titled: “A Bill for an Act to Amend the Firearms Act, Cap. F28, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004 to Increase the Fines, Provide for strict Prison Terms and Licensing Fees; and for Related Matters (HBs.101, 1204, 101),” was sponsored by Adejoro Adeogun (APC,Ogun) and Ossai Nicholas Ossai (PDP, Delta).

Adeogun said the Firearms Act was an adaptation of the 1959 Fire Arms Act put in place before Nigeria assumed political independence.

He said that the bill would amend sixteen sections of the Firearms Act to allow for provision of stricter requirements and legal framework for licensing of fire arms, ownership proficiency training, storage, sale, assemblage and manufacturing of firearms in Nigeria.

He said: “At the time the 2004 Act was conceived the number of illicit weapons in private hands were still limited and level of insecurity relatively low in Nigeria. Given prevailing security challenges the 2004 Actis is no longer robust enough to address contemporary weapons control challenges.

“The bill before us proposes the alteration of 16 section of the Fire Arms Act cap F. 28 LFN 2004, to insert new clauses intended to strengthen the Act and provide for proper regulation of licenses, ownership, proficiency training, handling, usage, storage, repairs, manufacture and sale of firearms in Nigeria.”

