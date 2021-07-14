House Member Withdraws Controversial Anti-Protests Bill

Udora Orizu in Abuja

The member of the House of Representatives representing Ahiazu Mbaise and Ehinihitte Mbaise federal constituency of Imo State, Hon. Emeka Chinedu, yesterday withdrew the bill seeking a five-year jail term for protesters.

Chinedu announced the withdrawal of the bill in a letter read by the Speaker of the House, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, at the plenary.

Outrage had greeted the bill since it was passed for first reading by the lawmakers on July 6.

In a statement issued last week, the lawmaker clarified that his bill was misinterpreted, saying the wrong narrative may have been shaped to the title: ‘House bill threatens five-year jail term for unlawful protesters’.

According to him, the bill seeks to preserve life and protect the killing of the innocent people through mob action, also known as ‘jungle justice’.

The letter read in part: “I write to inform you about my decision to withdraw the bill that seeks to amend the Criminal Code Act Capt. 38, Laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. My resolve to withdraw the bill that passed first reading on July 6, 2021, is due to the way and manner my well-intended action to prevent the untimely death of innocent Nigerians through mob action (jungle justice) is generating controversy across the country. As a democrat whose ideology and preference are rooted in a society that is devoid of controversy, and after due consideration with my constituents, I crave your indulgence for the bill to be withdrawn forthwith.”

Acknowledging the letter, Gbajabiamila said: “It is your prerogative. The bill is hereby withdrawn,” as he, however, urged the media to always be accurate in their reportage.

