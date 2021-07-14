FSTCY PTA Chairman Promises Efficient Health System, Better Engagement with Parents

Uchechukwu Nnaike

The Chairman of the Parent Teacher Association (PTA), Federal Science and Technical College, Yaba, Lagos, Dr. Emma Onyenuche, has expressed his administration’s readiness to ensure an effective health care system in the college and promote a culture of cleanliness among students and other members of the college community.

The recently elected chairman, who announced the short and long-term agenda of the PTA Exco in a chat with journalists, also promised to communicate effectively with parents to keep them abreast of all its activities.

“One of the greatest challenges we observed with the past administration was the issue of communication, the parents complained that they didn’t get messages so they didn’t know what was going on. We want to be able to shore up communication and make sure that as soon as information drops, it gets to the parents so they will be aware part-time of what is going on.

“This kind of population needs efficient health system because there are communicable diseases; so our clinic needs to be optimal, it needs to function well. These are the things we can do within the first 100 days,” he said.

Onyenuche, the Medical Director of Waterfalls Hospital and Maternity, also announced plans to tackle the issue of inadequate toilets, as well as the welfare of teachers, adding that when motivated, teachers will give their best. “In any way we can, we will support them for instance during teachers’ day we can present them gifts, we will continue their building project, those are part of the long-term goals, when we evaluate, we take what we can finish or why we can go reasonably far with.”

According to him, parents are not forgotten, saying that when they come for meetings, “we can also incorporate medical outreach for them; the school community will also experience outreach time and again.”

In the long run, he said a conducive waiting area will be built for parents at the entrance of the school, to prevent clustering at the gate and altercation with security personnel.

While emphasising that the PTA is only an intervention body, he called on the federal government to live up to its task of ensuring that the school is well maintained.

“The government should release funds, follow it up, make sure that things are done because we are just to support, we cannot run the school. The government should supervise and ensure that its impact is felt in the school.”

The chairman also solicited the support of the school management, parents and members of the school community to enable his team get down to work without much hindrance.

