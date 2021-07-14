Firm Promotes Financial Inclusion

Dike Onwuamaeze

The Richvest 360 Nigeria Limited, an online investment firm, has launched an affordable platform that would enable Nigerians to save and make investments.

The platform would also bring banking to the unbanked and enable them to have quicker and easier access to loans.

The Head of Operations of Richvest 360, Mr. Tobi Dada, said that the Richvest has investment products that would make investment easier.

Dada said that this is in line with the Richvest’s mission to raise young, smart 21st century investors and help them to make smart financial decisions.

He said: “The bigger picture for Richvest360 is to bring banking to the unbanked. To make saving easy for people, and enable quick and easy access to loans while providing smart ways to help them grow their money.

“Richvest 360 investment is a platform that caters to everyone across all genders, age groups and purposes to serve and make life easier for them.

“Investing in Richvest 360 is a profitable investment initiative that is set to help people become financially independent and free.

“Richvest 360 is one of the leading investment companies in Nigeria that offers people opportunities to build their financial legacy by providing multiple sponsorship channels to in the industry of their interest.”

Dada said that the Richvest’s platform has been able to attract over 5,000 subscribers and 3000 active user and has successfully completed projects that have opened more investment opportunities for its subscribers.

He also observed that lack of savings and investments cultures, rather than low income and poor salaries, were the major reasons many Nigerians are currently living below the poverty line.

