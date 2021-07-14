FG Reaffirms Commitment to Human Rights

Michael Olugbode

The federal government has reaffirmed its commitment to maintain an open-door policy on human rights issues in the country.

The government’s position was stated in Abuja yesterday by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr. Geoffrey Onyeama, during the launching of Dr. Uchenna Emelonye’s book on “Dialectics of Rights: Nigeria’s Engagement with the Universal Periodic Review of the Human Rights Council.”

Onyeama, who was represented by the Director, Consular and Legal Department, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Bolaji Akinremi, said: “It may interest you to know that Nigeria occupied the first presidency position of the Human Rights Council (HRC) and in its voluntary pledges and commitments to the council reiterates among others as follows:

“Commits itself to the purposes and objectives of the HRC; expresses its readiness to submit itself to the Universal Periodic Review (UPR) mechanism; reaffirms its determination and commitment to continue to promote and protect human rights at home by strengthening and actively supporting the work of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC).

“Reaffirms its commitment to the maintenance of an open-door policy on human rights issues and to this end, reaffirms its preparedness to welcome human rights inspectors, special rapporteurs and representatives to visit Nigeria in order to carry out their respective mandate without hindrance.”

He said under the present administration, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has made series of remarkable contributions in ensuring that the fundamental human rights of Nigerians are protected abroad.

He noted that the Nigerian government has enacted several legislations to domesticate international human rights instruments to which the country is subscribed to, adding that “we have also ratified many instruments as a result of our participation in the Universal Periodic Review.”

Also speaking at the launching, the Executive Secretary of National Human Rights Commission who co-authored the book, Mr. Tony Ojukwu, said the commission is happy to work and collaborate on the publication of the book which is the first of its kind in Nigeria.

