D’Tigers’ Big Wins Against USA, Argentina Morale Booster for Nigeria in Tokyo, Says Okafor

Duro Ikhazuagbe

D’Tigers’ fairytale run in the build-up to the Tokyo Olympic men’s basketball event this summer has created a buzz in the country following Nigeria’s two wins against world ranked Number One and Four teams, USA and Argentina respectively.

D’Tigers on Sunday morning defeated Team USA 90-87 and repeated the feat against Argentina, winning by a 23- point margin (94-71) to record their second major upset in three days.

Early hours of today, D’Tigers were scheduled to play another basketball powerhouse Australia before rounding up their training and head to the Far East for the Games.

D’Tigers centre, Jahlil Okafor, insisted yesterday that the big wins against USA and Argentina “is a morale booster for what we hope to achieve in Tokyo.”

The Detroit Pistons big man made his announcement on the international stage with a bang after missing the game against USA.

Okafor scored 15 points and had 7 rebounds on his debut for Nigeria against Argentina on a night that D’Tigers defeated the number four ranked team 94-71pts.

“It gives all of us the confidence to go out there and perform at a high level just like we did against USA and Argentina,” stressed the confident Detroit Pistons Big man.

Okafor said it has been fun working with a set of talented players who are keen to daily build something that Nigerians home and abroad will be proud of.

On how he was able to make an impact for the team during the friendly game against Argentina, Okafor said, “My team gives me all the confidence. They tell me to go out there and be aggressive, be myself and have fun.”

“After the big win against USA and against Argentina, the message was to take care of business and avoid any let down,” Okafor revealed.

He believes that based on the team spirit which is at an all-time high, the main objective of the players and coaching staff is to win at the Olympics.

D’Tigers are in a tricky Group B in Tokyo, where they will face Australia, Germany and Italy in their quest for a quarter-final spot.

No African nation has ever won an Olympic basketball medal.

Meanwhile, Nigeria’s women’s basketball team, D’Tigress are expected to begin their pre-Olympics tune up games in Las Vegas.

Coached by Otis Hughley, the team will be playing their first friendly game against Australia on before taking on the Australians again on Saturday.

The back-to-back African champions are to round off with a game against the United States of America.

