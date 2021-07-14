Disquiet in Nasarawa Over Car Gifts to Traditional Rulers

There is a pervading feeling of worry in Nasarawa State over brand new cars presented by Governor Abdullahi Sule to 25 first class natural rulers, writes Igbawase Ukumba

The air in Nasarawa State in recent times has been filled with discordant tunes. Despite owing workers in local government areas their salaries, Governor Abdullahi Sule deemed it fit to gift brand new Lexus Sports Untility Vehicles (SUVs) to 25 first-class traditional rulers in the state. The total cost of the vehicles according to investigations is valued at over N800 million, if purchased directly from the manufacturer.

Governor Sule presented the 25 exotic cars to the first-class traditional rulers in the state on May 18, 2021 to mark his second anniversary in office as the fourth executive governor of the state. The governor said the vehicles were to ease the discharge of royal responsibilities, considering the vital role they are playing in the maintainance and sustenance of security in the state. Sule also promised that the next batch of cars will be distributed to the Second and Third class traditional rulers in the state.

On the cost of the vehicles, Governor Sule said they got the best deals, noting that he was not going to mention the amount spent on each. But investigations revealed that each of the Lexus LX 570 2020 model would cost nothing less than $86,380 (excluding the shipping costs), if purchased directly from the manufacturing company. Therefore, using the N412/1 dollar exchange rate, each vehicle would cost N35,588,560, which implies that the 25 Lexus LX 570 2020 model will be purchased at N889,714,000 million.

Speaking on behalf of recipients of the vehicles, the state chairman of the Nasarawa Council of Chiefs and Emir of Lafia, Justice Sidi Bage (rtd), said the donation of the vehicles would go a long way in assisting the royal fathers to discharge their official duties with ease. The Lafia Emir therefore assured the state government of judicious use of the vehicles for the purpose they were meant.

Perhaps it was against this that a public affairs commentator in the state, Abubakar Osuza, opined that the economic situation in Nasarawa State was beyond the idea of decorating traditional rulers with luxury cars at a time all of them have more than enough in their car collection.

He said: “Watching our royal fathers cruising on brand new vehicles is a thing of joy, by the way they are our fathers. But this is different. There are more urgent financial necessities the government should have applied the funds to. The nation is having a lot of money, but the problem is how to spend it. It is high time our people should understand the difference between want and need.

“Most of the masses are showering accolades on the governor for the gesture as well as congratulating the beneficiaries. It is a pity that most of these praise singers are from the down trodden and children of the oppressed. They are doing it because they are members of the All Progressive Congress (APC). I am one of them also.

“But the thing is that some of us fail to understand that the only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for a good man to do nothing. If this action worsens the financial crises in the state, the consequence is on all of us whether ; you are a hailer or a wailer.”

If government is taking any action that is tatanmount to causing mayhem to its citizens then one should criticise constructively. For Abubakar Osuza, that has nothing to do with one’s loyalty to the government and the nation if the government is a serious one. In contrary, the commentator argued that if government takes action and somebody smells something fishy or chaotic but remains mute or even goes as far as to hail or sing praises, then consequence that are less than noble awaits the person.

“The amount of money spent to purchase the luxury cars for the 25 traditional rulers in the state, which I am sure that the second and third class chiefs’ own will be accorded in no distance time, will go a long way to settle debt of pension and gratuity of our parents who served the state for 35 years, as well as claims from children of the deceased who are living from hand to mouth because of poverty. What if the governor used the money to pay debts of the teachers who are teaching our children while their children are sent home for not paying school fees,” Osuza observed.

Findings showed that the expenditure on the exotic cars was incurred despite the fact that local government workers in Nasarawa State were being paid modulated salaries and some state workers are being owed for two months.

In the same vein, some analysts accused the Governor Sule-led government of gross unfaithfulness. They maintained that the recent purchase of SUV Lexus cars for traditional rulers in the state by the governor who said there was no money in the state appears worrisome and another explicit evidence that he is helpless. They said the decision of the state government was detrimental to the poor Nasarawa indigenes.

“In the midst of economic hardship, our governor is sharing cars worth millions of naira to the already enriched traditional rulers. It’s high time we stop impressing the rich class to the detriment of the poor Nasarawa State indigenes. This is a misplacement of priority,” the analysts unanimously posited.

But in his speech at the occasion, the immediate past chairman of the Association of Local Government of Nigeria (ALGON) in Nasarawa, Muazu Aminu Maifata, said the project, which enjoyed the express approval of the state government, was conceived by relevant stakeholders, including the local council chairmen and the Ministry of Local Government Development and Chieftaincy Affairs.

Maifata said: “This was an issue that started long time ago, almost a year. It was initiated and put together by the various stakeholders in the state; that is the commissioner and other bureaucrats in the ministry of Local Government Development and Chieftaincy Affairs and the 13 local government council chairmen. When this issue was agreed by all of us, we took it under the honourable commissioner to His Excellency and His Excellency expressly gave his note and blessings.

“It might interest all of us to know that His Excellency never interfered in the process for the procurement of these vehicles. He specifically mentioned it that there was no interest and luckily all of us followed the clue and the result is here for all of us to see.”

Ironically, when biding farewell to the immediate past local government officials whose tenure ended on May 28, 2021, the governor acknowledged that there had been challenges during the past two years of his administration, with the council officials unable to pay staff salaries, as well as pension of retirees. He blamed the situation on dwindling resources from the federation account, as well as the inability of the councils to generate enough internal revenue to support local government expenses.

He, however, assured that his administration will continue to work towards resolving the lingering challenges in the council areas as it affects payment of workers salary and compensation for retirees.

Similarly, Governor Sule in his maiden meeting with Directors of Personnel Management (DPMs) who took over affairs of the 13 Local Government Areas of the state from the elected officials of the council areas, tasked the DPMa to save money with a view to offsetting outstanding monthly salaries of local government workers, as well as pensions of retirees. The governor noted that being integral to the local government system, the DPMs were quite aware of the developments within the system, hence urging them to impact positively at their new level.

Sule pointed out that local government areas owing two months salaries, as well as 22 percent of last month’s salary, should be able to offset the 22 percent from their first savings.

He said: “For local government areas owing only one month salary, the DPMs should use their savings to embark on projects that will have direct impact on the community, in conjunction with the Local Government Services Commission and the Ministry for Local Government, Community Development and Chieftaincy Affairs.

“Those local government areas owing one month, should see this as an opportunity to excel. While others are struggling to pay, you can use the one month to carry out some major projects, liaising with the Local Government Service Commission and the Ministry for Local Government.”

